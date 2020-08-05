New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new cases are all temporary foreign workers, between 30 and 39, who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating, prior to taking up their jobs in the Miramichi. On day 10 these four workers were tested and subsequently diagnosed. They will continue to self-isolate until cleared by Public Health.

Because they were destined to work in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) they are considered Zone 7 cases by Public Health.

“Self-isolation at the time of diagnosis is the goal, which means the risk of transmission is the lowest it can possibly be, limiting the number of cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Our protocols are working.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 174 and 168 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are four active cases. As of today, 53,699 tests have been conducted.