New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health said no new cases of COVID-19 Friday. It’s been 11 days since the last confirmed case.

There are no active cases of the virus in New Brunswick with no hospitalizations.

There are 170 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March. Since then, 165 people have recovered.

A total of 52,469 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Starting Saturday, New Brunswick will allow residents of Quebec who live along the border to enter the province for day trips. People living in Quebec border communities who travel into New Brunswick for same-day travel with no overnight stays will not need to self-isolate when they come to the province. Pre-registration for these trips is mandatory.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.