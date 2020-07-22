New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 170 and 165 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are three active cases. As of Wednesday, 49,718 tests have been conducted.

The COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Atholville is officially over Wednesday.

“Though this outbreak is over, outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be cautious,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. “We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

On May 31, an outbreak at the Manoir de la Vallée had four positive cases linked to a previous travel-related case in the region. In total, the outbreak consisted of 23 cases (16 residents, seven staff).

It has been 28 days, which is two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last case within the facility was confirmed. All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Mariane Pâquet, regional medical officer of health.

“Our condolences go out to the families that have lost loved ones,” said Muecke. “I acknowledge the hard work of the staff at the Manoir de la Vallée and of all our partners, including the Extra Mural Program which led the clinical support to residents, and the Department of Social Development.”