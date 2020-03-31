New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

March 31, 2020: Two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 70. Nine of those people have since recovered from the virus and one person remains in hospital.

The new cases are travel-related or contacts of travel-related cases:

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

“Just because we have had a couple days of low new-case numbers, now is not the time to be complacent,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We will have good days and bad days, but we cannot lose focus.”

Russell reminded New Brunswickers that much more must be done to stop the spread of the pandemic in the province.

“Everyone needs to act as if people around them have COVID-19,” said Russell. “Flattening the curve and protecting those who are most in need of protection requires continued and constant vigilance by every New Brunswicker.’’

Pandemic operational plan

Premier Blaine Higgs said a pandemic operational plan is being enhanced and will provide details and guidance on how the health system will handle increased cases of COVID-19.

“The plan takes both worst-case and best-case scenarios into account,” said Higgs. “This allows us to prepare for all situations we may encounter as this pandemic continues.”

The plan will be presented to cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 for input. It will then be released to the public.

Local businesses

Higgs encouraged business owners affected by the state of emergency to use existing supports to keep operating and to think long term.

“Use any financial assistance you receive to stay afloat, but keep employees working and look to the future,” said Higgs. “Now is the time to be innovative. If your business is not prohibited from operating and meets the health standards being imposed, we need you.”

New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit

More than 38,000 applications have been received for the $900 income benefit for workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 situation.

Applications may be completed online or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 (toll free) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.