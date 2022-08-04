The Office of the Chief Coroner of New Brunswick announced on Thursday that an inquest into the workplace death of a Saint-Léonard man has been scheduled for Sept. 20-22 at the Edmundston Law Courts.

Sixty-two-year-old Camille Cayouette died on January 2, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained while working for Dube Trucking of Saint-Quentin, N.B.

Presiding coroner Marilyne Paradis and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death, the Coroner's Office said. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

Canadian Press reported in 2019 that an independent trucking contractor working on J.D. Irving, Ltd. land died after his logging truck left a road near the Veneer Sawmill in Madawaska County.

An Irving spokesperson said the accident occurred roughly 40 kilometres from Saint-Leonard at about 6 p.m. on January 2nd. Paramedics arrived on scene that night but the driver died as a result of injuries. WorkSafeNB investigated the workplace fatality.

New Brunswick law requires the Office of the Coroner to hold an inquest when a worker dies as a result of an accident occurring in the course of their employment at or in a woodland operation, sawmill, lumber processing plant, food processing plant, fish processing plant, construction project site, mining plant or mine, including a pit or quarry.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. New Brunswick Coroner Services is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.

