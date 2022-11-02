Missing 16-Year-Old New Brunswick Boy

The RCMP is asking for the public's help as they try to locate a 16-year-old boy from Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police say Ethan Anthony Coleman was last seen on Thursday, October 27 at around 6:00 p.m., at a residence on Country Club Drive. He was reported missing to police the same day, according to Sgt. Luc Samson of the Grand Bay-Westfield Detachment.

Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate the teen, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Ethan is about five feet seven inches tall (170 centimeters) and close to 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has blue eyes and short light brown hair. His family said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots, and he was carrying a blue raincoat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Coleman is asked to call the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at (506) 757-1020. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.

