Missing 13-Year-Old Saint John Girl

The St. Stephen RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Saint John, N.B.

Alexis Middleton was last seen at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Milltown Boulevard, in St. Stephen, according to Cpl. Peter Lambert of the West District RCMP. She was reported missing to the police later that same day.

Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate the girl, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Alexis is described as being about 5’ 3” tall, and weighing about 130 pounds. She has short dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hat, a blue sweater and jeans, police say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alexis Middleton is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at (506) 466-7030. We will update this article as new information becomes available.