Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Maine

The Maine State Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Parsonsfield.

Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Maine Girl

Kiley Ireland was last seen leaving her home between Friday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Description and Photos

Ireland is described as standing 5’6” with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police issued photos.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Contact Police with Information

Call the State Police Southern Field Troop at 207-624-7076 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Updates to This news story will be posted on social media when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker