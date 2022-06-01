UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Moncton, N.B. Girl Found Safe
UPDATE (Wednesday 3:00 p.m): The Codiac Regional RCMP says a 14-year-old girl from Moncton reported missing Monday evening has been found safe and sound.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
