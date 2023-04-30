Human Remains Found Near Former Maine Elementary School

Police said human remains were found Friday evening near the former Rockport Elementary School.

Hikers Find Human Remains in Wooded Area

Two hikers found the remains in a wooded area near West Street around 6 pm. The Rockport and Camden Police Departments, Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol are investigating the case.

The remains were sent to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta to make an identification.

Police: Do Not Believe Foul Play Involved

Chief Randy Gagne from the Camden & Rockport Police said “We do not believe foul play was involved or there is any threat to the public.”

More Info to be Released after Identification

Officials said they will release more information when the remains have been identified.

