Maine Bakery Offering Elf Inspired Cupcakes Topped With Spaghetti For a Limited Time

Elf

The movie Elf starring Will Ferrell became an instant classic. If you've been living under a rock and haven't seen this masterpiece, Elf is the story of Buddy the Elf. As a baby in an orphanage, he climbed into Santa's sack and ended up in the North Pole where he was raised as an elf.

the four main food groups; candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup

Needless to say, this made Buddy quite different amongst the elves, and eventually, he left on a quest to meet his biological father. He finds love and misadventure.

Having been raised in a completely different culture, Buddy's ways are definitely odd to his newfound family. He says in the film that elves try to stick to the four main food groups; candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.

Getty Images

In one iconic scene, Buddy is seen at the breakfast table with a plate of spaghetti that he tops with marshmallows, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, M&Ms, and crushed-up Pop-Tarts. Now you can enjoy the Buddy the Elf special at LAUGH loud SMILE big.

Where to Find Them

LAUGH loud SMILE big is a local favorite in Rockport, Maine, and is offering the Elf-inspired cupcakes through Christmas Eve. Made with a chocolate base and topped with, you guessed it, spaghetti, M&Ms, marshmallows, and syrup!

If you want to share these with your family while you watch Elf you can order the cupcakes through the LAUGH loud SMILE big website here, or they will have them on hand for walk-ins at 4 Strawberry Lane, Rockport, Maine.

As weird as it appears, I'll try anything once and this is just too fun to pass up!

10 Maine Towns That Would Be Ideal For Hallmark Christmas Movies