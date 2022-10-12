Officials Investigating Human Remains Found at Acadia National Park in Maine
Human Remains Found at Acadia a National Park
Human remains were found in Acadia National Park on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Officials said the remains were located near the Fabbri Picnic Area.
National Park Service Investigating
Park Rangers said the investigation is not considered a criminal case, according to WMTW. Both the National Park Service and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are involved in the case.
Information related to how long the remains had been in the park or additional details on age or gender or anything else found.
Ongoing Case
The investigation at Acadia National Park in ongoing. The information in this story will be updated when more details are released and made available to the public.
Breaking News Alerts
Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts on news form the local rea and around region and state.
News Updates
Listen live and get updated info on this story during live broadcast of the news on weekday mornings. Tune in for more info at 12 p.m. noon and 5 p.m. (eastern time).