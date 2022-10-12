Human Remains Found at Acadia a National Park

Human remains were found in Acadia National Park on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Officials said the remains were located near the Fabbri Picnic Area.

National Park Service Investigating

Park Rangers said the investigation is not considered a criminal case, according to WMTW. Both the National Park Service and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are involved in the case.

Information related to how long the remains had been in the park or additional details on age or gender or anything else found.

Ongoing Case

The investigation at Acadia National Park in ongoing. The information in this story will be updated when more details are released and made available to the public.

Get our free mobile app

Breaking News Alerts

Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts on news form the local rea and around region and state.

News Updates

Listen live and get updated info on this story during live broadcast of the news on weekday mornings. Tune in for more info at 12 p.m. noon and 5 p.m. (eastern time).

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

