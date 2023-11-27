ROAD TRIP IDEA: The Glacier Ice Bar Returns To Rockport

January just got a lot cooler!

Everyone knows that Maine winters are tough. January and February in particular, can be downright brutal, so when something fun to do during these dreadful months comes along, you should take full advantage of it.

For two exciting weekends, the Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge at the breathtaking Samoset Resort in Rockport returns for a truly road trip-worthy experience. I have attended the ice bars that Timber in Bangor has constructed over the years, and I can tell you, it is a really fun time.

You can see the transformation of 50,000 pounds of crystal clear ice into some of the “hottest coolest bars and lounges” anywhere in the Northeast.

The walls and seating are also usually made of ice. The most popular drinks served at ice bars are ice-cold vodka shots, or cocktails mixing vodka with a berry puree.

After literally "chilling out", at the glacier ice bar & lounge, you can step inside and enjoy the warmth and comfort of the Samoset Resort lounges. You can warm up next to a fireplace over another cocktail, and nosh on some incredible food.

Here are the dates for the 2024 Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge at the Samoset Resort:

Friday, January 12th, 5 pm-10 pm

Saturday, January 13th, 5 pm-10 pm

Friday, January 19th, 5 pm-10 pm

Saturday, January 20th, 5 pm-10 pm

You can order tickets in advance here.

Perched on 230 beautiful waterfront acres in the town of Rockport, the Samoset is a must-visit destination for a little luxurious pampering!