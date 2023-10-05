Road Trip: The ‘Maine Garlic Fest’ Is This Weekend

Get ready for a two-day festival this Saturday and Sunday, for two days to honor one of the world's tasty treats.

There is something about garlic that just makes everything taste so much better, and with that in mind, we want you to know that the annual Maine

Garlic Fest is back this weekend.

Celebrate this crop that can be grown here in Maine, by venturing over to Lake George Regional Park at the West Side Picnic area and island, in Canaan.

The event kicks off at 9:30 am both days. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

The festival isn't just about garlic, but is a good excuse to get people together and have a fun weekend. Vendors, delicious food & beverages, and two days of live music!

There will be plenty of fun activities on both days,

Events:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Art & Crafts Sales

Pumpkin Painting for kids

Caramel apple dipping for kids

Kids Hay Maze Sack Race

Musical Entertainment

Local Festival Food

Cash Bar

Sunday, October 8, 2023

9:30 am to 3:00 pm

All Day Activities

Art & Crafts Sales

Pumpkin Painting for kids

Caramel apple dipping for kids

Kids Hay Maze Sack Race

Musical Entertainment

Local Festival Food

Cash Bar

Live music:

Saturday, October 7th

9:30am–11am Lee Sykes–solo acoustic, has kicked off Garlic Fest Saturday every year of the event.

11am–1pm Chris Ross–solo acoustic, Maine recording artist.

1pm–4pm Matt & the Barnburners–Chicago style blues, played at last year’s Garlic Fest and local bar/club favorite.

4pm–6pm Backwoods Road–Bluegrass

Sunday, October 8th

9:30am-10am Elaine Malkin & Gail Lipfert

10am–12pm Scott Cole

12pm–2pm Brian Richmond

2pm–3pm Sagittarius Rising

Check out the Maine Garlic Fest socials, on Instagram and Facebook