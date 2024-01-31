Two Men Arrested for Fentanyl & Meth after Traffic Stop in Maine

Two men were arrested after police seized fentanyl and meth following a traffic stop in Skowhegan on Monday night.

Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges

The Skowhegan Police Department said two men from Skowhegan, 44-year-old Lance Silvia, and his passenger, 42-year-old Luke Silvia, were taken into custody and transported to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.

Skowhegan Police Skowhegan Police loading...

K9 Searched for Drugs after Traffic Stop

Police said Cpl. Joshua York and K9 Reece were called to the scene after Sgt. Katlyn Nichols and Officer Alex Burns pulled over the blue Mitsubishi.

Fentanyl and Meth Seized from Passenger and Vehicle

K9 Reece indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and on the passenger. Police seized 4.5 grams of Fentanyl and 1 gram of Methamphetamine.

