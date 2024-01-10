Maine Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A 48-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking after police searched a truck in Skowhegan on Thursday afternoon.
Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Lee was taken into custody after police found close to $10,000 of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Search Warrant was Part of an Ongoing Investigation
Lee was pulled over while driving a rental truck on Route 201 between Skowhegan and Waterville. A search warrant was executed for the truck. A passenger in the vehicle was also searched and later released by police.
$10,000 Worth of Drugs Seized
Law enforcement seized close to 70 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of Fentanyl powder, digital scales, illegal drug related documentation, and illegal drug related paraphernalia/packaging materials, said the Sheriff’s Office.
Ongoing Investigation
The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in both Somerset County and Kennebec County.
Jail and Bail
Lee was taken to the Somerset County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bail. She is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.
Prior Charges
She also had two warrants in Lincoln County and was out on bail for previous charges in Kennebec County.
- READ MORE: Two Injured & One Driver Extricated from Car after Crash
- ALSO READ: Top 25 Most Popular Baby Names in Maine for 2024
LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future'
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series
Gallery Credit: Stacker