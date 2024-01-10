Maine Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A 48-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking after police searched a truck in Skowhegan on Thursday afternoon.

Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Lee was taken into custody after police found close to $10,000 of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Search Warrant was Part of an Ongoing Investigation

Lee was pulled over while driving a rental truck on Route 201 between Skowhegan and Waterville. A search warrant was executed for the truck. A passenger in the vehicle was also searched and later released by police.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office Somerset County Sheriff's Office loading...

$10,000 Worth of Drugs Seized

Law enforcement seized close to 70 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of Fentanyl powder, digital scales, illegal drug related documentation, and illegal drug related paraphernalia/packaging materials, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Ongoing Investigation

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in both Somerset County and Kennebec County.

Jail and Bail

Lee was taken to the Somerset County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bail. She is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.

Prior Charges

She also had two warrants in Lincoln County and was out on bail for previous charges in Kennebec County.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future' Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll