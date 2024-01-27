Police Seized 70 Grams of Cocaine, Glock and Cash in Maine

Police arrested a man and seized more than 70 grams of cocaine, a firearm and cash after a traffic stop in Skowhegan.

Police Seized Cocaine, Glock and Drug Related Items

The Skowhegan Police Department said K9 Reece detected narcotics in the vehicle. Officers Richard Pierce and Cpl. Joshua York seized 70.1 grams of cocaine, 9mm Glock 17, digital scales caked in cocaine, over $1500 dollars in cash, and other narcotic packaging material.

One Man Arrested and Transported to Jail

Police arrested Benjamin Bourassa from Winslow and took him into custody. He is being held at the Somerset County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000.

News Updates

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more details are made available.

