Police Seized Fentanyl, Meth & More after Traffic Stop in Maine

Police seized fentanyl, meth, drug proceeds and more after a traffic stop in Skowhegan on Thursday night.

One Man Arrested and Multiple Drugs Seized

The Skowhegan Police Department said Officer Alex Burns and Sgt. Katlyn Nichols pulled the vehicle over and discovered a methamphetamine pipe with residue.

Fentanyl, Meth and Drug Items Seized

Police searched the vehicle and seized 59.2 grams of fentanyl, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, narcotic packaging material, a digital scale, and $3,708.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Skowhegan Police Department Skowhegan Police Department loading...

Suspect Taken to County Jail

Jason Cole was arrested and transported to the Somerset County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000 cash bail.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll