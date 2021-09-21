Human Remains Found at Solid Waste Facility, Lewiston, Maine

Human remains were found Tuesday morning at a solid waste facility on River Road in Lewiston, Maine.

An individual discovered the human remains and called police around 8:51 a.m. on September 21, 2021, According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South have detectives and evidence technicians actively investigating the case. They have secured the scene and are conducting interviews with witnesses. Moss said the investigators will be on scene at 424 River Road in Lewiston most of the day as they look into the circumstances related to the discovery.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner had officials on location to help in the collection of the human remains. A post-mortem exam of the remains is planned in the coming days, said Shannon Moss.

Maine State Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Maine Department of Public Safety is located at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta, Maine, 04333. Additional information is available online at Maine.gov. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is located at 37 State House Station, Augusta, Maine, 04333. You can find more information about the OCME at Main.gov.

