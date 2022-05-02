Truck and Snowmobile Stolen in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating a stolen pickup truck and a snowmobile from a residence in Rivière-Verte, N.B. on April 25, 2022.

Date of the Theft and Location

Police believe the theft happened between 10:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 on Plourde Street.

Pickup Truck Description

The pickup truck is described as a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with black stripes. It has a licence plate number CUN 497. The VIN (vehicle identification number) is 3GCUKPEC7JG468120.

Description of Snowmobile

Police also provided a description of the snowmobile. It was in the bed of the truck when it was taken. The 2019 Ski-Doo Summit SP 850 RER is black with a vehicle identification number 2BPSCFKC4KV000061. Police said the snowmobile did not have a licence plate on it when the theft occurred.

Call the Saint-Léonard RCMP or Use Crime Stoppers

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the stolen truck or snowmobile. Reach out to police if you noticed any suspicious activity in the Rivière-Verte, New Brunswick area on April 25, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

