Vehicle Thefts in Hanwell

The Keswick District RCMP have released video surveillance footage of two persons of interest as part of their investigation into vehicle thefts in Hanwell, New Brunswick on May 15, 2022.

Persons of Interest Rammed Gate

The theft occurred around 9:15 p.m. on May 15 in a fenced in yard of a business on Timothy Avenue. Police said at least two people broke in and hitched an enclosed trailer to a marked commercial pickup truck. They also got into another marked commercial truck. The two individuals then rammed the gate. The trailer unhitched as they tried to drive out of the fenced in area. They left the trailer behind and fled the scene with the two trucks.

Trucks Recovered

Police recovered one of the trucks on the Old Morrow Road in Geary a few days later on May 18. On May 19, the other truck was located on Highway 4 in Harvey. Both Ford F350 trucks are white and were marked with "Perfection Paving" logos. They each have commercial truck boxes.

Surveillance Footage Released

To help identify the persons of interest, the RCMP have released surveillance footage showing two men near the scene at the the time of the crime.

First Person of Interest

Police describe one of the men as medium build. At the time of the footage, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sweater and a beige baseball hat.

Second Person of Interest

Police said the second man is medium build also. He was wearing blue jeans, black Adidas sneakers and a black coat with a hood.

Statement for the RCMP

Cpl. René Pelletier of the Keswick District RCMP said:

We are committed to working together with our communities to solve crime, and to protect residents and businesses. If you saw these trucks in the Geary or Harvey areas prior to when they were recovered, if you know who these individuals are, or if you have other information that could help our investigation, please contact police.

Crime Stoppers

Contact the Keswick District RCMP at 506-357-4300 if you have any information related to this incident. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.