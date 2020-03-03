ATV Stolen from Residence, Saint-Quentin, New Brunswick

An ATV was stolen in the overnight hours from a home on Rue Martel in Saint-Quentin, N.B. sometime between February 24 and 26.

The all-terrain vehicle is a 2016 Can-Am Outlander XT 1000. It is grey with New Brunswick license plate XZ0 609 and vehicle identification number 3JBLKAX23GJ000798.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the ATV.

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 if you have any information about this theft or if you’ve seen this ATV since February 24. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.