UPDATE: Three-year-old Québec Boy Found Following AMBER Alert

UPDATE (Sept. 5): New Brunswick RCMP say a three-year-old boy who was the subject of an AMBER Alert message issued on September 1 has been located in Ste-Paule, Quebec. The Sûreté du Québec remains the police of jurisdiction.

Original post (Sept. 1):

The New Brunswick RCMP has expanded an AMBER Alert notice to all of New Brunswick in support of a Québec provincial police search for a missing three-year-old boy.

Young Jake Côté was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, at 1:45 p.m. in Ste-Paule, Quebec. Police say the boy was taken by 36-year-old David Côté, who may be armed and dangerous. The two were last seen on an ATV which has since been recovered.

Jake is described as about 30 lbs (14 kg), with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long sleeve sweater over it, long jeans and beige boots.

David Côté is described as five feet seven inches (170 centimetres) tall, 180 lbs (82 kg) with short brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees David Côté is asked not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

The New Brunswick RCMP is responsible for issuing police related Alert Ready and AMBER Alert messages in New Brunswick.

The Sûreté du Québec remains the police of jurisdiction. For more information on the Sûreté du Québec investigation, please visit https://alerteamber.ca/