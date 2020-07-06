All-Terrain Vehicle & Utility Trailer Stolen, Tracy Mills, NB

The Woodstock RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and a homemade utility trailer from a residence in Tracy Mills, N.B.

The ATV is a green 1999 Honda 300 4WD, with a red Hot Wheels sticker on the side and bears New Brunswick licence plate number XS7 894 and vehicle identification number 478TE1525YA202331. The homemade utility trailer measures five feet by three feet and does not have a licence plate.

Both items would have been taken from the driveway of a residence on Snow Settlement Road sometime between 6 p.m., on June 24 and 6 a.m., on June 25.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the all-terrain vehicle or utility trailer since June 24 is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.