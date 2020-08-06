Acadia FCU Purchases Fort Kent’s Former Ameridial Building

Acadia Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution with branches throughout northern Aroostook County and eastern Maine, has purchased the building at 69 Pleasant Street, Fort Kent, in order to expand operations.

Recently vacated, the building was formerly occupied by Ameridial and became available around the same time that Acadia FCU was planning an addition to their headquarters on Main Street in Fort Kent, after office space had become scarce as a result of continued growth.

“We decided to purchase the building in order to convert it to our operations center for our administrative personnel,” said David Desjardins, President/CEO of Acadia FCU. “We were in the process of designing an addition to our current building on East Main Street because we are currently out of office space. Acadia has had tremendous growth recently and we have outgrown our current administrative offices located on the second floor of our Main Street location.”

The 10,418 square foot building was constructed in 2000 by MBNA Corporation and although it has seen changes to the companies housed there, it has always operated as a call center. Besides ample storage and space for employee training and development, the facility is currently set up with 94 cubicles. With private office space needs at the forefront, Acadia FCU plans to renovate the building in the near future.

“We’re looking forward to re-developing an existing building in the community that will allow us to not only to meet our immediate need for space but also allow for future growth,” said Desjardins. “We are currently reviewing floorplans to see how the building can best accommodate our staff and offer versatility for future plans.”

A handful of staff have begun working at the upcoming operations center in order to alleviate some office space at the East Main Street location, while also allowing for increased staff distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to renovate the facility are still in the works and there is no projected completion date at this time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out the pictures if the new Acadia FCU facility in Fort Kent: