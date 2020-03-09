42-Year-Old Maine Man Dead after Snowmobile Crash

A 42-year-old Bangor man died Sunday afternoon after he was unable to stop at a snowmobile trail intersection and crashed.

Wardens say Andrew Purdue was operating his sled on ITS 83 near the Medford/Lakeview town line shortly after noon when he passed a member of his riding party at a high rate of speed and slid through an intersection and struck some trees.

Efforts to revive Purdue by CPR failed, and emergency medical personnel say he died at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Ten people have died in snowmobile crashes in Maine this season.