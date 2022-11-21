16-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Belgrade, Maine

A 16-year-old male from Oakland, Maine died in an ATV crash late Friday night in the town of Belgrade. The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 639 Manchester Road.

16-Year-Old Male Thrown from ATV in Fatal Crash

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said “that a person was thrown from an ATV and bleeding from the mouth.”

Sheriff's Office: The ATV was Traveling at a High Rate of Speed

According to WGME, witnesses saw the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it passed two vehicles on the left side and failed to negotiate the corner at Wings Mills Road and the Manchester Road. Law enforcement said the 16-year-old was operating a 1995 Polaris ATV.

EMS Tried to Save the Driver at the Scene

Fire and Medical first responders arrived just ahead of the Kennebec County Sheriff Deputies but were unable to save the driver.

The Accident is Under Investigation

It appeared he was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash is being investigated.

