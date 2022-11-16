Multiple vehicles crashed trying to avoid an accident on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday morning as a 66-year-old man from Caribou suffered serious injuries when a tractor trailer and propane truck collided.

Tractor Trailer and Propane Truck Collided

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Bull was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle to be treated. He was driving the propane truck involved in the accident on Portage Road.

The Sheriff's Office said Bull’s vehicle and a Western Star tractor trailer driven by 60-year-old Andrew Bouchard from Fort Kent collided around 11 a.m. Bouchard was released after being treated on the scene.

Secondary Crashes to Avoid the First Collision

There were two additional crashes as drivers tried to avoid the collision between the semi and propane truck. The drivers and operators of the vehicles were looked at, treated at the scene and released. Their vehicles suffered significant damage to the front end after leaving the roadway.

Officials said everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

Portage Road Closed as of 11 a.m.

Portage Road (Route 11) has been shut down since 11 a.m., according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office as an investigation into the crashes continues.

Assisting Agencies

Multiple agencies assisted including crash reconstructionist, Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White, Ashland Police Department, Portage Fire Department, Eagle Lake Fire Department, ME DOT, Environmental Protection, and Maine State Police, Commercial Vehicle Division.

