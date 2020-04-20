Accident on Route 11 in Wallagrass, Maine

A 49-year-old man was trapped inside his vehicle after an accident on Route 11 in Wallagrass Monday morning.

Zekeriya Kasap from Clifton, New Jersey lost control of his RAM 3500 as he was pulling a car hauler with one vehicle on it. Police said the road was ice-covered, causing the truck to skid and the trailer to jackknife. Kasap traveled into the southbound lane coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

A passerby reported the crash and that a man was trapped inside, but was conscious and breathing, said Maine State Police.

Fort Kent Fire Department responded to the scene. Fire Fighters helped Kasap from the vehicle and requested an ambulance.

Kasap was transported by Ambulance Service Inc. to Northern Maine Medical Center where he was treated and released.