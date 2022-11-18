Houlton Man Dies in Crash on Route 2 in New Limerick

A 42-year-old Houlton man died Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the southern Aroostook town of New Limerick.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was called to the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Other agencies also responded to the scene.



Driver dies in New Limerick crash a day after first major snow storm of season

The preliminary investigation showed that John N. Phillips of Houlton was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup east on Route 2 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, Gillen said. Phillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, Gillen said. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Houlton Police, Houlton Fire Department and Southern Aroostook Ambulance Service.

This post will be updated as we receive further information.

