10-Digits Now Required for Local Calls in New Brunswick

Beginning Friday, folks in New Brunswick will have to dial 10 digits to make calls in the province. Residents will need to use the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number for all local calls.

Ten-digit dialing is being introduced to pave the way for the addition of a new area code in New Brunswick in late April, as the 506-area code reaches capacity. This move will affect all residents and businesses in the province.

Officials say callers with 506 area codes will get to keep their original phone numbers. The new 428 area code will only be assigned when the existing inventory of 506 numbers runs out.

The Telecommunications Alliance, comprising major Canadian communications companies reminds residents and businesses to add the 506 area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment. That includes landlines and cellphones, as well as auto-dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. In the case of emergency equipment, using only seven digits may disrupt important data transmission.

If you try to make an in-province call with only seven digits, it will now be flagged with a reminder message before being connected.

For more information, visit the Telecommunications Alliance website.