Wrong-Way Driver Charged with OUI after Two Head-On Collisions
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for OUI after driving the wrong-way on I-295 and colliding head-on with two vehicles.
The Maine State Police said Marina Kinney from Waterville was traveling northbound on I-295 Thursday around 9:07 am when her minivan hit the median near Freeport. Kinney left the scene. Two minutes later, she stopped on the highway and went off the road in Brunswick.
Wrong-Way on I-295
Kinney left the scene in Brunswick before Troopers arrived. She “crossed over a median and started heading southbound in the northbound lane. Kinney then struck two different vehicles head-on,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Three People Injured in Two Head-on Crashes
Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Mullins of York was driving the first vehicle hit. He was injured and treated at the scene. Fifty-six-year-old Jose Menara of Woburn, Massachusetts was driving the second vehicle.
Both Kinney and Menara were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries. Moss said I-295 was hit down for about an hour and 45 minutes to clear the scene.
Charges and Ongoing investigation
Police charged Kinney at the hospital with Operating Under the Influence. The investigation remains open.
