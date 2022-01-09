Wrong-Way Driver on Maine Turnpike

A 45-year-old woman was charged with OUI Saturday evening after driving the wrong-way on the Maine Turnpike and crashing into other vehicles in southern Maine.

Charges

Charity Reynolds of Virginia is facing Operating Under the Influence charges, in addition to driving to endanger and violating conditions of release. She was out on bail for OUI.

Police Receive Reports

Police started receiving reports at the Augusta Regional Communications Center around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8 about a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane on the turnpike in Wells, Maine.

Multiple Crashes

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, the gray Subaru continued north and crashed into a white BMW head on at the Kennebunk Service Plaza.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

A driver going southbound in a Hyundai Sports Utility Vehicle then hit the disabled white BMW. Witnesses said Reynolds tried to make a U-turn and became disabled in the service plaza.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Minor Injuries

Moss said there were minor injuries, and no one involved in the crashes was taken to the hospital.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Further Investigation

Police who investigated the incident said Reynolds had also struck a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Wells before crashing in Kennebunk.

Charity Reynolds received a summons and will have a court date scheduled.

Multiple Agencies Involved

Multiple agencies were involved including the Maine State Police, Arundel Police, Biddeford Police, and the West Kennebunk Fire Department.

Get our free mobile app

This news story will be updated when information is available and released. Look for any additional details on our homepage and on social media. Listen to our weekday newscasts in the morning with follow up reports at 12 noon and 5 p.m. (eastern time).

Caribou Home For Sale has Media Room, Pool, Gym & Home Office