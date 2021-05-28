Ashland Woman Charged with OUI after Crash in Mapleton, Maine

A 47-year-old Ashland woman was charged with OUI and other violations after a collision on Route 163 in Mapleton Thursday evening around 4:15 pm.

Police said Katrina Majkszak from Ashland was traveling west on Route 163 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she crashed into the backend of a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner towing a U-Haul trailer. 57-year-old Jean Hodgkins from Worcester, MA was preparing to turn into a driveway when the crash occurred.

The Maine State Police said the initial report of the accident was that an intoxicated woman was trying to flee after hitting another vehicle. The first on the scene was Presque Isle Police Sgt. Tyler Cote. He was the closest and made sure no one left. Trooper Cpl. Chuck Michaud also arrived to find everyone involved in the accident was still there.

Presque Isle Police had received calls from motorists concerned about Majkszak’s driving and were looking for the vehicle before the crash.

Hodgkins and her passenger were uninjured. State police said Majkszak appeared to have minor injuries. She was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Majkazak was charged with Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Get our free mobile app

The vehicles had extensive damage. The Ford Focus was towed away.

Ashland Woman Charged with OUI after Two Vehicle Crash in Mapleton, Maine