Multiple Crashes Close I-95 Below Bangor, Maine [PHOTOS]

Slippery road conditions on Interstate 95 led to several crashes Monday morning that forced the closure of the highway near Dixmont, Etna and Plymouth, Maine.

At around 9 a.m., Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to numerous reports of vehicles off the highway in the areas of mile markers 172-162 southbound.

Icy conditions that developed quickly during the morning hours contributed to multiple crashes involving both passenger cars and tractor trailers. Several people have been injured, but nothing appears to be life-threatening at this point, according to Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Maine State Police

Interstate 95 southbound below Bangor remained closed as of noontime and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 167. The highway is expected to be closed until late this afternoon.

Maine State Police

State Police continue to investigate the multiple crashes. Troopers are working with Maine DOT crews to clear the roadway, Moss said.

Police are advising motorists not to travel in that area until I-95 is opened and to watch their speed and following distance from other vehicles.

Maine State Police

The Troop E commercial vehicle enforcement unit, traffic safety unit, Maine Forest Rangers, Maine Warden Service and Maine DOT have all responded to that area of the Interstate just west of Bangor.