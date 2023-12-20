Heads Up! Both Lanes of I-95 in Bangor Will Be Closed Tonight (12/20)

Prepare accordingly!

A significant change is right around the corner for the Interstate 95 bridge over Broadway in Bangor. The bridge will be closed for approximately six hours, spanning Wednesday night (12/20) to Thursday morning (12/21).

The City of Bangor released the following press release on Tuesday afternoon:

The Maine Department of Transportation will be closing both sides of I-95 in Bangor for several hours on Wednesday night as part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Broadway over the interstate. The contractor is allowed to perform a full closure between 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20th and 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21st. This closure is required to remove the overhead sign that spans the entire width of the interstate. Please follow Maine DOT detour signs to return to the interstate on the other side of the shutdown area. Construction on this bridge replacement project began in September and is expected to be finished in November 2026. The contractor on the work is New England Infrastructure, Inc. of Hudson, Massachusetts, and the construction contract amount is approximately $34 million. This project has received nearly $10 million in discretionary funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding American (INFRA) grant program. Questions may be directed to the Maine DOT at (207) 624-3000.

To clarify, the Maine Department of Transportation will shut down both sides of I-95 in Bangor on the night of December 20th to initiate the Broadway bridge replacement. The closure will run from 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, aimed at removing the overhead sign, with detour signs provided.

Ensure your safety, and if you'll be on the road, be sure to leave with plenty of "oops time!”

