Wrong-Way Driver Seriously Injures Woman, Falmouth, Maine

A wrong-way driver crashed head on with another vehicle in Falmouth early Sunday morning around 1:34 a.m. A third vehicle collided with the other two.

The Maine State Police received reports around 1:27 a.m. of a motorist going north in the southbound lane on I-295 near Portland, at mile marker 6.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said 28-year-old Brandon Johansen from Bath crashed head on into a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Jennifer Marrone from Portland. Two teenage passengers were in the backseat of the vehicle with Marrone.

Another vehicle also collided with the other vehicles. Police said 60-year-old Hagos Tsadik from Portland was not injured in the crash.

Marrone suffered serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Moss said she is in critical condition, but expected to survive. The teenagers were also transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Moss said Johansen was intoxicated and taken to Maine Medical Center. He had minor injuries. Aggravated Operating Under the Influence charges are pending. Police are investigating the incident.

Get our free mobile app

Our app is free and gives you direct access to the information you need. There are weather alerts to help you plan your week and weekend, local news and information including breaking stories and community events. You also get the latest music news and info about your favorite celebrities.

Our app is free. It’s a great way to direct access to the information you need. There are weather alerts to help you plan your week and weekend, local news and information including breaking stories and community events.

You can listen to the station anywhere. That’s a major bonus. Any time and place you need to hear the news.

We’ve made it so easy to get the free app download. Just enter your info in the link and you’re good to go.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born