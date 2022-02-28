Wrong-Way Driver on Interstate 95 Charged with OUI

Wrong-Way Driver Charged

No one was hurt Wednesday, February 23 when a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 95 around 10 p.m.

Maine State Police Stop Vehicle

The Maine State Police were there to make sure she was stopped before something happened. Trooper Bean from Troop E was on the scene at 193 Northbound I-95 to respond to the report of the wrong way driver.

Brewer Woman Charged

A 29-year-old woman from Brewer was driving and was charged. Police said she was “found to be intoxicated and was charged with OUI and driving to endanger.”

The Maine State Police said on their Facebook post that the picture shows the headlights approaching in the distance (going the wrong way).

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Get our free mobile app

News Stories Online

Look for news stories like this from the Maine State Police as they are released and made available to the media and the public. These articles are sometimes sent as a press release to news organizations as well as posted on social media like Facebook. Photos are often included to show the scene and tell the story of what happened.

News Updates

Follow our social media pages and website for updates of local, regional and state news.

Exquisite House has Sauna, Pool Hall and Bar Areas, Sherman, Maine