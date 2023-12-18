A 57-year-old man was arrested Sunday after stealing a vehicle in Waterville and leading police on a chase and driving the wrong-way on I-95 near Sydney.

Wrong-Way Driver Led Police on Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Police said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the Cumberland Farms on College Avenue around 5:00 am.

Driver Identified with Video

“Lawrence Knowles of Norridgewock was identified as the suspect through video footage, but the vehicle was not immediately found,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Driver “Passed Out” in Vehicle

Approximately 1:00 pm, police received reports of a male motorist pulled over on the Interstate in Sydney and “passed out in the front seat,” said Moss. The description of the vehicle matched the one stolen in Waterville.

P.I.T Maneuver Attempted

Knowles fled in the Impala when Troopers arrived on the scene. Troopers did a PIT Maneuver to stop the vehicle, but it was not immobilized.

Drove Wrong-Way on Interstate

Knowles fled the wrong-way on I-95, traveling north in the southbound lanes. “Troopers avoided pursuing the vehicle the wrong way, going northbound to position themselves to stop the offending vehicle,” said Moss. A roadblock was set up as law enforcement slowed down traffic going southbound.

Driver Arrested

The vehicle left the Interstate in Fairfield and police located it shortly after on Howe Road. Lawrence Knowles was taken into custody without incident.

Multiple Charges

Knowles is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Reckless Conduct, Eluding an Officer, Passing a Roadblock, Falsifying Physical Evidence, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Driving to Endanger, and Operating After Suspension.

Another Driver Crashed into the Barrier

Two property damage crashes occurred during the incident. “One of the crashes was when debris flew off the offending vehicle and caused damage to another vehicle’s paint. The other crash was when a vehicle was side-swiped by the offending vehicle causing the other vehicle to crash into a barrier. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the barrier suffered minor injuries.” said Moss.

