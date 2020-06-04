Woman Killed in Confrontation with Edmundston Police Officer

A 26-year-old woman from British Columbia has died after being shot early Thursday morning in a confrontation with an Edmundston, N.B. police officer.

A news release from the Edmundston Police Force stated that one of their officers responded to check on the well-being of a woman at an apartment building on Canada Road around 2:30 a.m.

The police officer was confronted by a woman holding a knife who made threats, according to the statement. The officer discharged a firearm. Police say efforts to resuscitate the woman were made, but she died at the scene.

The identities of the deceased woman and the officer involved have not yet been released. An autopsy will be performed.

The Edmundston Police Force says it has requested the services of “an independent agency” to conduct a review of the shooting. This to determine if the officer’s actions were appropriate and conform to policing standards.

As a matter of accountability and transparency for the independent review, the New Brunswick RCMP is providing investigative and forensic support.