Wisdom Girls & Fort Kent Boys Soccer Teams Going to State Finals

It was 1997 when the girls' soccer team from Wisdom high school last played in the state championship game. The Pioneers will end that streak this Saturday. On Wednesday they won the Class D Northern Maine Regional final, played in Presque Isle.

Striking Early

Wisdom scored multiple times early in the game and controlled played for much of the 80 minutes, on their way to a 3-0 victory over PVHS. Olivia Ouellette put in the first two goals for Wisdom, and top scorer, Abbie Lerman, scored the third goal. Wisdom will play for the Class D State Championship in Presque Isle, on Saturday. They will play North Yarmouth Academy.

Fans of the Wisdom Pioneers filled the stands in Presque Isle on Tuesday

Fort Kent joining the party

The Fort Kent boys' team will be playing for a state championship on Saturday, as well. A second half goal lifted the Warriors to victory over Orono in the Class C North Regional Final game. The 1-0 victory sends Fort Kent to the State Championship on Saturday in Presque Isle. Fort Kent plays Waynflete at 12:30 p.m. November 6.

Wisdom high sent their boys team to the regional finals on Wednesday, to play Lee Academy. The game went scoreless through regulation and the first overtime period (15 minutes). With under one minute remaining in the second overtime, Lee Academy scored the game winning goal. The Pioneers team put in a fantastic effort and the young squad will be back next year.

The Fort Kent girls team traveled to Hampden Academy to play #1 Bucksport in the Class C North Girls Regional final. In the back-and-forth game, Bucksport took the 1-0 win to advance to Saturday's State Championship game.

Congratulations to the four teams from the two schools that competed yesterday. We wish the Wisdom girls and Fort Kent boys the best of luck going for the gold on Saturday. We are rooting for you!

