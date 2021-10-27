Teams From Presque Isle, Van Buren & Wisdom Advance in Playoffs

We have reached the quarterfinal round in the Maine Principal's Association high school soccer playoffs. Tuesday's games in Aroostook County were incredibly competitive with all four games being decided by one goal. Two of the four games went in to overtime, with one matchup being decided by penalty kicks.

The #1 seeded boys from Presque Isle played MDI for the third time this season. Presque Isle scored the game's only goal on a first half penalty kick. The Wildcats advance to the semi-finals in Class B North with a 1-0 win over MDI. Presque Isle will host the winner of today's game between John Bapst and Foxcroft.

In girls' action, Hodgdon and Penobscot Valley played through regulation and two overtime periods with neither team able to score. After two overtime periods, PVHS beat the Hodgdon Hawks in penalty kicks to advance in Class D North.

The Wisdom Pioneers boys' team played local rival the Madawaska Owls for the third time on the season. Madawaska went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, then Wisdom tied it early in the second half. In a back-and-forth game, Wisdom scored the game winning goal with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation. They advanced to the semi-finals and await the winner of today's game between Bangor Christian and Machias.

The final game of the evening was a Class D boys' matchup between Easton and Van Buren. This was the third matchup of the season between the two squads, with the most recent game played just last week. In an electric atmosphere, the Van Buren Crusaders advanced by scoring with just over seven minutes remaining in the second overtime period. Each team had several opportunities throughout the competitive game that had a final score of 3-2.

There is a slate of girls' games to be played today with some County teams in action.

Schenck @ Wisdom 2:00 p.m.

Houlton @ Central 3:00 p.m.

Dexter @ Fort Kent 3:30 p.m.

Fort Fairfield @ Madawaska 6:00 p.m.

Caribou @ Oceanside

Good luck to all of the remaining teams, and congratulations to those who have already advanced.

