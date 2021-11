All-Aroostook All-Stars for Soccer, Golf & Cross Country

The Aroostook League has announced their All-Aroostook Selections for 2021 for the sports of golf, soccer, and cross country. The selections are made by coaches and administrators of the Aroostook Leage. Congratulations to all of the athletes chosen for the honor.

Girls Cross Country;

Fort Kent: Emma Landry, Annabelle Reardon, and Rowan Tanguay

Houlton/GHCA: Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell, Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, McKenna Phillips, Leanne Ross, Calli Sylvia

Presque Isle: Anna Jandreau

Boys Cross Country;

Houlton/GHCA: Phillip Espenscheid, Daniel Ross

Limestone/MSSM: William DeFroscia, Morris McCall

Presque Isle: Brayden Castonguay, Caleb Green, Josh Keiser, Ezra Leach, Jaron Leach

Golf;

Central Aroostook: Wyatt Allen, Abram McCrum

Fort Fairfield: Jonah Bernard, Michael Bruce, Chase Coiley, Brett Senal

Fort Kent: Kayden Theriault

Hodgdon: David Tuttle

Houlton: Abby Fitzpatrick, Garrett Harvey, Collin Moody, Kollin Irish, Alyssa Nightingale, Clare Prescott, Madalyn Quirk

Madawaska: Cameron Derosier, Sam Dufresne

Presque Isle: Gavin Dunleavy, Owen MacKinnon

Girls Soccer;

Ashland: Gabriella Ayotte, Abby Cote, Kayla MacLean, Sidney St. Peter

Caribou: Ainsley Caron, Araya Caverhill, Gabrielle Sutherland

Central Aroostook: Kira Fitzherbert, Abby Haines

Easton: Jenna Cochran, Emma Lamoreau

East Grand: Emma Davis

Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala, Eva Callioras

Fort Kent: Julia Cyr, Morgan Cyr, Larissa Daigle, Hannah Lovely

Hodgdon: Delaney Little, Gracie Little, Madison Smith

Houlton: Breanne Barton, Natalie DeLuca, Maddie Marino

Katahdin: Emily Beyer, Hunter Hartsgrove, Nikita Keim, Shelby Libby

Madawaska/Van Buren: Chantel Ackley, Mallory Corriveau, Renee Lapointe, Taylor Pelletier

MSSM: Mattie Luce, Rianna Mattox

Presque Isle: Mia Casavant, Lindsey Himes, Olivia Kohlbacher, Sidney Tawfall

Southern Aroostook: Maggie Hawthorne, Madison Russell, Cami Shields

Washburn: Tru Drost

Wisdom: Abbie Lerman, Olivia Ouellette, Lilly Roy

Boys Soccer;

Caribou: Reece Cavagnaro, Damion Gagnon, Jamison Leahy, Ari Plante

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines

Easton: Benjamin Currier, Chase Flewelling, Owen Sweeney

East Grand: Stephen Rowe

Fort Fairfield: Joel Cormier

Fort Kent: Keegan Cyr, Ethan Daigle, Austin Delisle, Will Roy, Griffin Sibley, Kaden Theriault

Hodgdon: Drew Duttweiler, TJ Fitzpatrick, Josh McGillicuddy

Houlton: Isaiah Gentle, Cody Johnston

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert, Grady Ritchie

Madawaska: Ian Beaulier, Carsen Cyr, Brady Gagnon, Nick Poitras

MSSM: Aryan Bawa, Liam Hollis, Oliver Sites

Presque Isle: Malachi Cummings, Quinn DeMerchant, Xavier McAtee, Jonah Roy, Jenson Sargent, Ethan Shaw, Ryllan Thibault

Southern Aroostook: Camden Porter

Van Buren: Henry Hebert, Sam Hebert, Noah Martin, Koby Searles

Washburn: Chris Tardie, Angel Taveras

Wisdom: Jordan Clavette, Carter Pelletier, Sam Roy

