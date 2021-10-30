Fort Kent Girls & Boys Teams Plus Wisdom Girls Earn Huge Wins!

The soccer field at Fort Kent Community High School was an electric atmosphere on Friday night as the girls' and boys' teams both played in the semi-final round, of the high school soccer playoffs. There were four games in total involving teams from Aroostook County, with three advancing. Today the Wisdom boys’ team is playing Bangor Christian in Bangor at 10:30 a.m. and the Presque Isle boys’ team will host John Bapst at 2:00 p.m.

JC/TSM

In the girls' game at Fort Kent, the #2 Warriors were hosting #3 Maine Central Institute. MCI came into the game with a perfect 14-0 record. The game was tied late in the second half at 2 goals apiece. With just under 12 minutes remaining, Fort Kent was able to find the back of the net and take the lead. MCI was never able to make a strong enough push to even the score. The warriors win 3-2. Fort Kent will play in the Northern Maine Class C Final on Tuesday.

By the way, what an absolutely fantastic job by the officials last night. Way to go Ryan! I don't think they missed a call all night! Wink Wink

JC/TSM

The Fort Kent boys' team hosted previously undefeated Mount View High School. Fort Kent scored the game's first goal 5 minutes into the game. Mt. View tied the game on a breakaway midway through the first half. Fort Kent was able to find the net once more before halftime. Despite Mount View playing a more controlled second half, Fort Kent moves on with a 3-1 victory. Fort Kent will play Orono on Tuesday in the regional final.

JC/TSM

Get our free mobile app

The girls’ team in Wisdom dominated play and easily advanced with a 7-1 victory over Madawaska. The pioneers controlled this game from start to finish, and will play PVHS on Tuesday. PVHS advanced to the finals after they defeated the Ashland Hornets, in penalty kicks. This game was scoreless after regulation and two overtime periods. PVHS put in two penalty kicks in the first round to get the win.

In the only boys' game on Friday, Lee Academy cruised to a win over Van Buren by a score of 5-0. Lee Academy awaits the winner of today's game between the Wisdom Pioneers and Bangor Christian.

MDI-Waterville Playoffs October 29, 2021 The MDI Trojans traveled to Waterville to play the Panthers on Friday October 29th in the 8-Man Large School Playoffs