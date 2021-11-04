Several Aroostook County Athletes Named to All-Star Team

As the fall sports season for high schools in Maine winds down this weekend, many awards and honors are being announced. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association released their 2021 Regional All-Stars, with several athletes from Aroostook County schools being recognized. Seniors that were selected will have the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl, later this month at Hampden Academy.

Congratulations to the following athletes:

Class B Northern Maine Girls;

Sydney Tawful Freshmen Presque Isle

Class C Northern Maine Girls;

Morgan Cyr Senior Fort Kent

Hannah Lovely Sophomore Fort Kent

Breanne Barton Senior Houlton

Natalie DeLucca Junior Houlton

Class D Northern Maine Girls;

Gabby Ayotte Senior Ashland

Sidney St. Peter Senior Ashland

Camryn Ala Senior Fort Fairfield

Eva Callioras Senior Fort Fairfield

Delaney Little Senior Hodgdon

Chantel Ackley Senior Madawaska/Van Buren

Renee Lapointe Senior Madawaska/Van Buren

Taylor Pelletier Junior Madawaska/Van Buren

Maggie Harthorne Senior Southern Aroostook

Madison Russell Junior Southern Aroostook

Abbie Lerman Junior Wisdom

Lilly Roy Sophomore Wisdom

Class B Northern Maine Boys;

Ari Plante Senior Caribou

Xavier McAtee Senior Presque Isle

Jonah Roy Senior Presque Isle

Ryllan Thibault Senior Presque Isle

Class C Northern Maine Boys;

Keegan Cyr Junior Fort Kent

Austin Delisle Senior Fort Kent

Kaden Theriault Sophomore Fort Kent

Isaiah Gentle Senior Houlton

Class D Northern Maine Boys;

Lucas Haines Senior Central Aroostook

Owen Sweeney Sophomore Easton

Drew Duttweiler Junior Hodgdon

Carsen Cyr Junior Madawaska

Henry Hebert Junior Van Buren

Noah Martin Junior Van Buren

Koby Searles Junior Van Buren

Carter Pelletier Senior Wisdom

Sam Roy Senior Wisdom

