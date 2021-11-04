Several Aroostook County Athletes Named to All-Star Team

As the fall sports season for high schools in Maine winds down this weekend, many awards and honors are being announced. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association released their 2021 Regional All-Stars, with several athletes from Aroostook County schools being recognized. Seniors that were selected will have the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl, later this month at Hampden Academy.  

Congratulations to the following athletes: 

Class B Northern Maine Girls; 

Sydney Tawful Freshmen Presque Isle  

Class C Northern Maine Girls; 

Morgan Cyr Senior Fort Kent 

Hannah Lovely Sophomore Fort Kent 

Breanne Barton Senior Houlton 

Natalie DeLucca Junior Houlton 

Class D Northern Maine Girls; 

Gabby Ayotte Senior Ashland 

Sidney St. Peter Senior Ashland 

Camryn Ala Senior Fort Fairfield 

Eva Callioras Senior Fort Fairfield 

Delaney Little Senior Hodgdon 

Chantel Ackley Senior Madawaska/Van Buren 

Renee Lapointe Senior Madawaska/Van Buren 

Taylor Pelletier Junior Madawaska/Van Buren 

Maggie Harthorne Senior Southern Aroostook 

Madison Russell Junior Southern Aroostook 

Abbie Lerman Junior Wisdom 

Lilly Roy Sophomore Wisdom 

Class B Northern Maine Boys; 

Ari Plante Senior Caribou 

Xavier McAtee Senior Presque Isle 

Jonah Roy Senior Presque Isle 

Ryllan Thibault Senior Presque Isle 

Class C Northern Maine Boys; 

Keegan Cyr Junior Fort Kent 

Austin Delisle Senior Fort Kent 

Kaden Theriault Sophomore Fort Kent  

Isaiah Gentle Senior Houlton 

Class D Northern Maine Boys; 

Lucas Haines Senior Central Aroostook 

Owen Sweeney Sophomore Easton 

Drew Duttweiler Junior Hodgdon 

Carsen Cyr Junior Madawaska 

Henry Hebert Junior Van Buren 

Noah Martin Junior Van Buren 

Koby Searles Junior Van Buren 

Carter Pelletier Senior Wisdom 

Sam Roy Senior Wisdom

