Wintergreen to Feature Native American Dancer and Beader

The month of November is National Native American Heritage Month and Wintergreen Arts Center will mark the occasion in Presque Isle.

Wintergreen will feature Sipsis Paul, Native American dancer and beader, on Friday, November 1, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, during Presque Isle’s First Friday Downtown Art Walk.

Sipsis means “little bird” in Maliseet and Sipsis Paul is accomplished in both the traditional and contemporary versions of the Native American Jingle Dance. Sipsis will display and explain the meaning behind her Jingle Dress, the regalia she wears while dancing the Jingle Dance, during her First Friday Reception at Wintergreen Arts Center.

Then, Saturday morning, Nov. 2nd, Sipsis will lead workshops in Native American crafts at Wintergreen as part of Presque Isle’s Native American Heritage Celebration including a children's workshop in the ancient art of porcupine quillwork, a type of embroidery used to tell stories in clothing, followed by a workshop for adults in flat work, a style of beading.

16-year old Sipsis Paul is a member of three Native American tribes, Maliseet, Passamaquoddy, and Narragansett and resides in Presque Isle and is a junior at PIHS.