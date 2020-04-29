Wintergreen Arts Center Featuring Tammy Dube by Virtual Show

Wintergreen Arts Center is featuring the work of local artist Tammy Dube (by video) during the month of May. The opening of her virtual show will be held Friday, May 1, at 6:00 PM, via Wintergreen’s Facebook page and YouTube channel during the regularly scheduled time of Presque Isle’s First Friday Downtown Art Walk.

“I am a self-taught artist who met some inspiring artists along the way,” said Dube. “I do love painting with oils and pastels, so for May 1, at Wintergreen, I’ll be displaying some of my oil paintings of adventures I’ve had up here in northern Maine—I’ve found some really beautiful spots.”

Dube will also be displaying a selection of portraits she has painted; some of pets and some of humans.

Tammy Dube grew up in Guerette before moving to the central Maine area where she lived for 27 years. As a developing artist, she taught children’s pastel and drawing classes at local libraries. She also displayed her artwork at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Dube currently lives with her family in New Sweden.

Watch the video message from Tammy Dube: