Wintergreen Receives Onion Grant

Wintergreen Arts Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the Onion Foundation.

The grant is for Wintergreen to use in allowing more Mainers access to the arts.

The Onion Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation based in Auburn, with a mission to encourage conservation and stewardship of the natural environment and to promote music and the arts in the state of Maine.

Dottie Hutchins, Wintergreen’s executive director, said the arts center is extremely grateful and honored. “Receiving this much needed support feels like a wonderful acknowledgement of our staff, board, volunteers, mission, and programming.”

Hutchins added, the Onion Foundation’s program officer learned about Wintergreen from a friend with ties to Aroostook County, and contacted them last summer. She said they were thrilled and the partnership ended up being a good fit.