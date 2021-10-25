Wintergreen Arts Center CHAIR-ity Event is Back

Exciting news from Wintergreen Arts Center as they bring back an event everyone loves. The CHAIR-ity Auction is taking place in November.

The date is set for Friday, November 5 as part of the First Friday Art Walk in Presque Isle. The opening reception goes from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. You’re invited to attend to see the great works.

You are also encouraged to create your own artwork. There are a few ways to design a chair. Wintergreen Arts Center has donated chairs you can decorate to make your masterpiece. If you have a chair to use, start plotting out the design. You can also repurpose things you already own.

Wintergreen shared a photo of Chelsea Cheney from Mapleton who made a chair called “Floral Dreaming.” It’s such a great idea. A friend gave her the chair. She said, “We are continuing to pass this along.” Cheney said she sees the CHAIR-ity auction as a way to support Wintergreen Arts Center.

The board chair for Wintergreen, Gretchen Violette created a coat rack from repurposed deck material and a playhouse. She said “I love a repurpose project,” said Gretchen. “I’d love to have friends reinvent a chair, repurpose stuff, or buy the cool stuff up for bid.”

Start thinking of what theme you want for your chair. There are all kinds of options like the holidays,fun patterns, favorite characters, and just creative colors you blend together. We’ve seen all kinds of different approaches and they all work.

You can bid on the different items starting Friday, November 5 through Friday, November 19. Look for the items to go up for online bidding on Wintergreen’s Facebook page on November 8.