Cyr Photographs to be Featured at Wintergreen Arts

The photography of Paul Cyr will be featured at the Wintergreen Arts Center during the month of January.

An opening reception and book signing will be held on Friday, January 3, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, during Presque Isle’s First Friday Downtown Art Walk.

Cyr started taking pictures in the early 1960s with a Kodak instamatic camera, and photography soon became his lifelong passion. Cyr moved to Presque Isle in 1976 after growing up on a farm in Hamlin, Maine. His photography took a back seat to the family business along with the creation of a patented snowmobile component he manufactured for 25 years. He finally made his way back to his passion.

More than 50,000 people follow Cyr on Facebook at Paul Cyr Photography. His inventory of photographs numbers in the thousands and many are used by dozens of northern Maine towns and businesses for websites, report covers, tourist guides, and brochures, to name just a few.

Along with enlarged prints of some of his photographs, Cyr’s latest book, Northern Maine with Paul Cyr, will be available for sale and to be autographed by the author at the Wintergreen book signing. His “2020 Northern Maine Birds Calendar” will also be available.